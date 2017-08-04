Class of '18: No. 16 American Heritage (Fla.) wide receiver and sprinter Anthony Schwartz

USA TODAY High School Sports is publishing a series called “The Class of 18,” highlighting 18 members of the Class of 2018 whom we will be watching in the coming year. The athletes were selected by the USA TODAY HSS staff.

ATHLETE PROFILE:

Name: Anthony Schwartz

School: American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)

Sport: Track, Football

Position: Wide Receiver, Sprinter

College: Undeclared

Anthony Schwartz wants to make one thing very clear: He is not interested in focusing on football or track when he heads off to college. He’s going to focus on both, and he’s going to be the best at both.

Given his track record thus far, one would be remiss to doubt him.

A four-star rated wide receiver for the Patriots of perennial Florida power American Heritage, Schwartz gets most of his broad base of fans from college football backers who want to see him line up for their school. He has the talent to change a team’s fortunes on the flanks, blazing speed backed up by his “fastest ever in March” 100-meter speed, a mark of 10.15 seconds that set a World Youth record for the month.

It’s that speed that makes track coaches and aficionados so sure that a track career is ultimately the right path for the 6-foot, 172-pound wideout. Not so says the man nicknamed Flash:

“I love both football and track equally as of right now,” Schwartz said. “I grew up with football and that’s always been my first love. But track came up on it because I love running and I’ve always wanted to run track.”

If Schwartz loves the track, the track loves him back. In addition to the aforementioned time he put up in March at the Pepsi Florida Relays, the sixth fastest high school time of all-time across 100 meters, Schwartz also recorded a blazing 20.66 seconds in April. He later missed out on repeat state titles in both events after pulling up with a hamstring injury in the 100 meters in the Florida Class 2A finals.

In a truly unsurprising development, Schwartz won the “fastest man” award at Nike The Opening’s Miami Regional, clocking a 4.4 second 40-yard dash.

His prowess on the football field has been just as impressive. At Heritage he’s lined up as a back, wide receiver and in the defensive backfield. He’s projected to play wide receiver at the next level, and said that he knows he can succeed because of the blazing wide receivers who have excelled in college football in the past. That includes 100-meter star Justin Gatlin, former 49ers wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, and Oregon wide out Devon Allen.

“I look at (receivers like Gatlin and Allen) to see how they did it and it’s something I can see myself doing. I want to play in the NFL and run in the Olympics.

“I want to win states in both sports, make first team all-state and lead the team in receiving yards and touchdowns. On the track I want to run 10.0 or 9.9 in the 100 and 20.3 or better in the 200.”

Those are lofty goals, but may be achievable for a transcendent talent like Flash Schwartz, particularly after he gets himself excited on a steady diet of Lil Uzi tracks before a game or race. He’s expected to choose between Florida or Auburn for his collegiate future, but that decision is not impending.

As long as his Mom is in his corner, Schwartz is confident he can win. Just don’t blink or you might miss him.