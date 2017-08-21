Class of '18: No. 6 Cartersville (Ga.) quarterback Trevor Lawrence

USA TODAY High School Sports is publishing a series called “The Class of 18,” highlighting 18 members of the Class of 2018 whom we will be watching in the coming year. The athletes were selected by the USA TODAY HSS staff.

ATHLETE PROFILE:

Name: Trevor Lawrence

School: Cartersville, Ga.

Sport: Football

Position: Quarterback

College: Committed to Clemson

MORE CLASS OF ’18: See all the athlete profiles here

Draw up a protoypical pro-style quarterback. He needs to be tall to see over the offensive line. He needs to have a strong arm and good mechanics. He needs to have quick feet, but most of all, he needs that certain intangible, that “it” factor that turns good teams into great ones.

Say hello to Cartersville (Ga.) quarterback Trevor Lawrence. He’s 6-6 and 208 pounds, threw the ball 73 yards at Nike’s The Opening and led Cartersville to its second consecutive state title last season, completing 250 of 406 passes for 3,904 yards and 51 touchdowns.

There’s no such thing as a can’t-miss prospect at quarterback, but the Clemson commit, listed as the No. 1 player in the 2018 class by 247Sports’s composite rankings, has all the tools he needs for success and not all of them are on the surface.

RELATED: Lawrence and Fields are 1-2 in Rivals 100

“This leadership is the area he’s grown the most with since his freshman year,” Cartersville coach Joey King said. “Even as an eighth grader, he got the ball out quick and was making good decisions, but he was a little timid. He’s really taken ownership of this team, on and off the field. Hes a young man of high character and he does things the way he’s supposed to off the field.”

He opened the season last Friday by completing 13 of 19 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 defeat of Allatoona (Acworth). That means he needs 2,247 yards and 38 touchdown passes to break former Gainesville quarterback DeShaun Watson’s state career records of 13,077 yards and 159 touchdown passes.

Lawrence, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA Preseason selection, gets national exposure this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. (ET) when his team plays host to Bartram Trail (St. Johns, Fla.) on ESPN2 as part of the GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff.

“You can tell a lot about a team by the way they grow in week two,” King said. “We played well in spots and poorly in spots. Trevor is kind of quiet. I don’t know if he’s ever had to grab a guy by the face mask to get his attention, but if you look in his eyes, you can tell his competitive drive is something special. … On a Friday night, if he makes a mistake, I don’t have to say anything. He’s already on himself.”