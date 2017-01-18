Who's the No. 1 recruit in Class of 2017? Experts divided

Who is the No. 1 football recruit in the Class of 2017? Depends who you ask.

Final rankings from the four major recruiting services have been released this week and three players have been designated with the top spot.

Rivals and Scout have selected Antioch (Calif.) running back Najee Harris, who is already enrolled at Alabama.

247Sports has picked Episcopal (Bellaire, Texas) offensive tackle Walker Little, who has committed to Stanford.

ESPN has tabbed University School of Jackson (Tenn.) offensive tackle Trey Smith, who is enrolled at Tennessee.

Here is a rundown of where each site has those three players:

Harris

247: 9

ESPN: 11

Rivals: 1

Scout: 1

What Rivals’ Mike Farrell says about Harris: Harris has a rare combination of size, speed and elusiveness and is the best running back I’ve scouted since Adrian Peterson. While Peterson was a more physical runner and more of a sure thing in my mind, Harris has better natural receiving skills and is well-rounded like Bryce Brown was. It will be interesting to see if he blossoms in college like Peterson did or struggles to gain consistency like Brown. Those are the inherent risks of having a running back at the top, but this year we felt Harris was worth the risk.

Smith

247: 5

ESPN: 1

Rivals: 49

Scout: 29

What ESPN’s Craig Haubert says about Smith: “An outstanding combination of size, ability and toughness has helped elevate Trey Smith to the top spot in the ESPN300. He has made noticeable strides since his sophomore year in filling out his frame and adding quality size. In addition to measurables, Smith is also a flexible and agile big man with the tools to protect the edge in pass pro and generate lanes in the run game. Among the impressive traits the top tackle possesses is his tenacity, as he is a big man that plays with attitude and a demeanor to finish every play. Smith is a talented prospect at a premium position and demonstrates the ability to develop into a premier college tackle, with the ability to be a quick contributor once arriving on campus.”

Little

247: 1

ESPN: 48

Rivals: 7

Scout: 4

What 247Sports’ Barton Simmons says about Little: “This is the best offensive line prospect I’ve ever scouted. It took me a while to get to that realization, but Little’s performance at the Army Bowl sealed the deal for me.”