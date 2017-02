Harrison Bailey, a freshman at Marietta (Ga.), has accepted an invitation to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in January 2020. He is the first quarterback selected for the game.

Bailey, 6-3 and 195, already has 11 reported offers, including Alabama, Georgia, Florida and LSU.

He threw for more than 2,800 yards and had 21 passing touchdowns last fall.

He accepted the invitation during the Adidas 7on7 event in Windermere, Fla.