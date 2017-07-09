Class of 2020 wide receiver decommits from TCU

Jacobi Bellazin is a talented wide receiver in the Class of 2020. He was believed to be among the first from that class to commit to a college.

Now, three-plus months later, the Livonia (La.) star has decommitted from TCU. He announced his decision on Twitter.

His announcement references “some changes in my life” but does not specify.

No interviews, respect my decision 6️⃣ pic.twitter.com/4Cn6dYU8Ya — Jacobi Bellazin 6️⃣ (@c1_era) July 8, 2017

Considered one of the top receivers in Louisiana regardless of class, Bellazin has 23 reported offers, including Ohio State, Oregon, Georgia, Duke and Virginia Tech, with more expected. At 5-10 and 170 pounds, he also will continue to grow physically.