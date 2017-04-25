Michigan basketball coach resigns because 'parents have taken the fun out of it'

A Michigan high school basketball coach has resigned after leading his team to the regional championship game.

While Clayton Castor wrote that there were a number of reasons for his departure at Gladstone, his main reason — he no longer wanted to deal with players’ parents.

“At the end of the day, the reason why I am resigning is because of parents,” Castor said, according to The Daily Press. “I don’t want to deal with them. The last five years I have coached at Gladstone I have given it my life. My time could have been better spent doing other things.

“I really, really enjoy this. But parents have taken the fun and enjoyment right out of it. Maybe some of this is on me. I just don’t have thick enough skin or the will to put up with it. For that amount of time, it’s just not worth it.”

He also cited a meeting with the booster club that he thought was “out of line” and the suspension of five players for violating training rules that “took the wind out of my sails, but we gathered ourselves back and fought really hard,” Castor said.

In the end, he said: “I have a lot of different reasons why I wanted to resign and only a few reasons to stick around.”

The program had 18 wins this past season, the most since 1996-97, and Castor finished with a two-year record of 29-15.