Clear Creek Amana football coach Matt Hughes resigns

Clear Creek Amana head football coach Matt Hughes has resigned from that position, he told the Iowa City Press-Citizen on Sunday. His father and co-head football coach, Ronnie Hughes, has also resigned.

“There was a lot of factors that went into the decision, most related to additional responsibilities that have come up with my (other) job,” Matt Hughes said. “Dad was just ready to retire and do some traveling in the fall.

“I can tell you it had nothing to do with the community, administration or the kids. I couldn’t have asked for a better experience with all of those.”

Hughes and his father resigned last Monday.

“It was a really tough decision,” Matt Hughes said. “But it was the best for the kids given all the circumstances I was dealing with.”

Matt Hughes took over at CCA in 2013 and revitalized a Clipper program two years removed from a winless season. CCA went 23-15 and made the Class 3A playoffs twice during his four-year tenure. It went 7-2 this season and set a school record with six straight wins to start the year.

He said he’s not sure what the future holds for him and that he’ll re-evaluate getting back into coaching after 2017.

“I love the game of football and love having the opportunity to make a positive impact on kids’ lives even more,” Hughes said.

Matthew Bain covers preps, recruiting and the Hawkeyes for the Iowa City Press-Citizen, Des Moines Register and HawkCentral. Contact him at mbain@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @MatthewBain_.