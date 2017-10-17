Clemson-bound CB Kyler McMichael honored with U.S. Army All-American Bowl jersey

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | October 17, 2017
Greater Atlanta Christian cornerback Kyler McMichael received his Army Bowl jersey Monday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.
McMichael, the No. 10 corner in the country according to 247Sports, committed to Clemson over the summer.
He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.
