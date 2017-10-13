Clemson commit Justin Mascoll celebrates Army All-American Bowl selection

South Gwinnett (Snellville, Ga.) defensive end Justin Mascoll received his Army Bowl jersey Thursday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

RELATED: U.S. Army All-American Selection Tour

Mascoll, a 6-4, 237-pound four-star, is the 8th-ranked weak-side defensive end in the country, according to 247Sports Composite Rankings.

The future Tiger committed to Clemson back in March giving Dabo Swinney more depth on an already dominate defensive line.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.