Clemson commit Malik William sets school record with 16 blocks, also grabs 14 boards

Here’s a perfect example of changing a game without scoring.

Malik William, a Clemson commit, helped The First Academy (Orlando) to an easy 81-52 victory against Holy Trinity (Melbourne, Fla.) in the final of TFA’s Christmas tournament.

Chaundee Brown poured in 34 points to lead TFA, but William’s stat line was perhaps more impressive: 16 blocks, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and just five points.

The 16 blocks is a school record.