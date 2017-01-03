Clemson commit Malik William sets school record with 16 blocks, also grabs 14 boards

Here’s a perfect example of changing a game without scoring.
Malik William, a Clemson commit, helped The First Academy (Orlando) to an easy 81-52 victory against Holy Trinity (Melbourne, Fla.) in the final of TFA’s Christmas tournament.
Chaundee Brown poured in 34 points to lead TFA, but William’s stat line was perhaps more impressive: 16 blocks, 14 rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and just five points.
The 16 blocks is a school record.
“I didn’t realize I had that many blocks until they had told me when I had came out of the game,” William told USA TODAY High School Sports. “I thought I probably had about 8 or 9 blocks.
“I believe they thought I couldn’t keep doing the same thing. They tried so many ways to score, but I was still finding ways to block them. Sometimes I was acting like I was going to block them, and they would just miss the bucket on their own.”
