Clemson has 13 commits in the Class of 2017, including a number of early enrollees who were on campus during Monday night’s national championship.

Whether on campus or not, the commits took to social media in a big way throughout the game and afterward to celebrate the title.

Here is a sampling:

I've never been more happy in my life!! #ALLIN man wow🐯🐯 https://t.co/ZD7ZjfSpHl — Amari Rodgers3️⃣ (@arodgers_3) January 10, 2017

NATIONAL CHAMPS!!!!!! — Blake Vinson (@Blake_Vinson72) January 10, 2017

THE CLEMSON TIGERS — Matt Bockhorst (@MattBockhorst) January 10, 2017

Still Ring SZN pic.twitter.com/GyhdXAFMQt — Matt Bockhorst (@MattBockhorst) January 10, 2017

NO NEW FANS — Chase Brice (@CBrice_2) January 10, 2017

When Clemson the 2017 National Champions😎🐯🐯 pic.twitter.com/BkEbvcT8DI — Tee Higgins (@teehiggins5) January 10, 2017

We bring that💍 back home — AJ Terrell (@dream8chasin_) January 10, 2017