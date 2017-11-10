Clemson commit Josh Belk on Army Bowl: 'I'm gonna make the best of it'

Lewisville (Richburg, S.C.) defensive tackle Josh Belk received his Army Bowl jersey Friday at his school as part of the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Tour presented by American Family Insurance.

“It’s kind of different,” Belk said of the jersey presentation. “I don’t want people to get the wrong idea of me. I’m a humble person. It’s a great opportunity I’m thankful for. I thank God for putting me in this spot. I’m gonna make the best of it.”

Belk, a Clemson commit, is the No. 10 defensive tackle in the country according to the 247Sports Composite.

He’ll be among the nation’s top players competing at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, which kicks off Saturday, Jan. 6 in San Antonio at 1 p.m. ET on NBC.

“I just want to meet new people and take away as much as I can going into Clemson,” Belk said. “I want to learn a lot in the short period of time that I’m there. Be better when I come out than when I went in.”