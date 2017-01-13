Clemson national champion Ben Boulware is still motivated by a Twitter slight from HS

Think athletes get over slights? Think again.

When Clemson captured the national title on Monday night, it was the culmination of a long journey for Ben Boulware. The Tigers senior was one of the team’s defensive stalwarts who created chaos in the Alabama offensive backfield, and finished the game as defensive MVP.

Once upon a time, he wasn’t quite such a sure-fire star. Boulware was a four-star defensive end prospect from Hanna High in Anderson, S.C. He committed to Clemson in 2012, at which point he received the following Tweet from a (not such a) fan:

S/O to @TrippWilliams60 for the motivation. You gonna be my background for the next year. A photo posted by Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) on Sep 29, 2012 at 6:36am PDT

Boulware clearly never let go of whoever @TrippWilliams60 is. Ever. He said Williams’ Tweet would be his motivation shortly after it was posted. Following Monday’s win, he made it clear that it still is:

Jack Lambert Award, ACC Def Player of the Year, National Championship Def MVP. Don't ever let someone tell you that you can't do something. pic.twitter.com/gbxrqVMaX0 — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 12, 2017

That, ladies and gentlemen, is commitment to a grudge. To a championship level. Touche’, Ben Boulware, touche’.