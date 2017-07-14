USA Today Sports

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona visits local little league baseball game

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona visits local little league baseball game

Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona is feeling better.

The Tribe skipper, recovering from a cardiac ablation procedure to correct his heartbeat last week, stopped by a little league baseball game on Wednesday.

Ken and Nicole Summers sent the following note to the Indians on Thursday:

I just wanted to give a very special thank you to Mr. Francona! What a standup guy!

While battling health issues, which we all hope he has a full and speedy recovery, he attended a 12U Little League Baseball game between Avon and Tallmadge. He was there for in support of Avon, but every kid on both teams played with a little more gumption knowing there were big league eyes on them.

Tallmadge grinded out a tough victory 8–7 in a game that came down to the very last pitch! Then the boys got a great reward: Mr. Francona took time to shake hands, take photos and even sign a few things — including my son, Elijah’s, first playoff home run ball!!!

I was nearly speechless, and I never saw those boys more excited! All I can say is THANK YOU Mr. Francona for giving these boys a memory they will have for a lifetime! Get well and God Bless! What a guy!

We definitely agree.

Francona is expected to be with the Indians when they begin the second half of the season on Friday night in Oakland.

