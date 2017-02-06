Clint Hatch's game winner made the difference for Amity

Clint Hatch has been known for his defense on the basketball court.

A rangy 6-foot-5 senior post from Amity High School, he has the athletic ability and skill to defend anyone on the court.

But it was his offensive heroics that made him famous last week.

He scored 21 points, including tipping in the game winner at the buzzer as Amity upset No. 1 Dayton 91-89.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list:

Kyle Haslebacher, Salem Academy boys basketball: The senior guard scored 15 points in Thursday’s 83-49 win against Gervais.

Aimee Smith, Salem Academy girls basketball: The junior wing scored 15 points, had five steals and five rebounds in Tuesday’s 53-12 win against Chemawa and scored 19 points in Thursday’s 53-13 win against Gervais.

Teagan Quitoriano, Sprague boys basketball: The junior post scored 18 points and had 13 rebounds in Friday’s 64-58 win against West Salem.

Evina Westbrook, South Salem girls basketball: The senior point guard scored 23 points, had six assists, five rebounds, four steals and three blocks in Friday’s 71-56 win against Sprague and scored 26 points, had 10 assists, four steals and two blocks in Tuesday’s 75-61 win against West Salem.

Erin Counts, St. Paul girls basketball: The freshman post scored 14 points in Friday’s 51-35 win against Crosshill Christian.

Jordan Lind, West Salem boys basketball: The senior forward scored 18 points in Tuesday’s 58-56 overtime win against South Salem.

Peter Mason, Central boys basketball: The senior guard scored 22 points in Friday’s 58-46 win against South Albany.

Bailey West, Dayton boys basketball: The junior guard scored 25 points in Friday’s 93-43 win against Westside Christian.

Brandon Piete, Regis boys basketball: The junior guard scored 18 points in Friday’s 51-48 win against Kennedy.

Emorej Lynk, Kennedy boys basketball: The freshman wing scored 26 points in Friday’s 51-48 loss to Regis.

Sydney Hunter, McNary girls basketball: The senior wing scored 13 points and had 12 rebounds in Friday’s 35-29 win aginst West Albany.

Ashtin Alexander, Silverton girls basketball: The senior wing scored 12 points in Friday’s 79-7 win against Woodburn.

Read more sports:

Portland Timbers U23 team moving to Salem

Buzz building for EclipseFest at Volcanoes Stadium