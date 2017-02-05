Clintonville Truckers fall to Shawano

SHAWANO – Tyler Petermann scored 30 points, and Nathan Krueger had 25 points and eight rebounds for Clintonville in an 85-77 nonconference boys’ basketball loss to Shawano on Saturday.

Shawano’s hot shooting was the difference as the Hawks made 61 percent from the field (27-for-44), including 15-for-25 on 3-point attempts.

Austin Kohl made five 3-pointers and scored 19 points for Shawano. Cole Nelson also scored 19, while Alexander Mueller made five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points.

Clintonville … …35 42 — 77 Shawano … …42 43 — 85

Clintonville: Petermann 30, Krueger 25, Koeppen 9, Schirpke 5, K. Finger 4, Wittman 3, Marheine 1. Totals 24 23-31 77. Three-pointers: Krueger 3, Koeppen 2, Wittman. Fouls: 20.

Shawano: Kohl 19, Nelson 19, Mueller 17, Richards 14, Maltbey 9, Hesse 4, Grignon 2, Bartz 1. Totals 27 16-25 85. Three-pointers: Kohl 5, Nelson 2, Mueller 5, Richards 3. Fouls: 26.

Lake Geneva Badger 75, Seymour 64

At Seymour, Riley Murphy and Trent Blake combined for 32 points and seven 3-pointers but the Thunder duo was unable to lead Seymour over Lake Geneva Badger.

Murphy led the Thunder with 17 points and Blake had 15.

Quinten Lottig had 17 points to lead Badger, which hit 14 3-point baskets.

Lake Geneva Badger … …37 38 — 75 Seymour … …26 38 — 64

Lake Geneva Badger: Lottig 17, Schirtzinger 13, Flower 16, DuMez 15, Sproul 4, Rodgers 4, Vinson 6. Totals 25 11-15 75. Three-pointers: Lottig 3, Schirtzinger 3, Flower 3, DuMez 5. Fouls: 19.

Seymour: Wieczorek 4, Murphy 17, VanDeHei 4, Dreissen 2, Cornell 10, Yaeger 5, VandenHeuvel 4, Blake 15, Krause 3. Totals 17 22-24 64. Three-pointers: Murphy 4, Cornell, Blake 3. Fouls: 19.

Oakfield 36, St. Mary Catholic 32

At Oakfield, Jordan Lacey scored 11 points and Mitchell Fischer added seven for the Zephyrs.

Johnny Bovee led Oakfield with 15 points.

St. Mary Catholic … …19 13 — 32 Oakfield … …19 17 — 36

St. Mary Catholic: Miller 1, Lacey 11, Dejno 3, Jack 3, Nackers 3, Boyson 4, Fischer 7. Totals 11 7-11 32. Three-pointers: Lacey, Dejno, Nackers. Fouls: 19.

Oakfield: Bovee 15, Dietzel 6, Stoppleworth 4, Ruplinger 4, Jacob 7. Totals 12 7-14 36. Three-pointers: Bovee 3, Dietzel, Jacob. Fouls: 10.

North Eastern

Marinette 67, Waupaca 51

At Marinette, the Comets were outscored 14-2 at the free throw line in the loss to the Marines.

Justin Vaughn led Waupaca with 19 points, which included five 3-point baskets.

Jake Poetzl led Marinette with 18 points.

Waupaca … …26 25 — 51 Marinette … …35 32 — 67

Waupaca: Gardner 6, Johnson 2, Dayton 4, Wanty 9, Vaughn 19, Bartel 2, Bunge 6, Kennedy 3. Totals 20 2-9 51. Three-pointers: Gardner 2, Wanty, Vaughn 5, Kennedy. Fouls: 14.

Marinette: Miller 12, Nicklaus 1, Fayta 2, Stroming 2, Teske 3, Wagner 12, Wendt 9, Nelson 8, Poetzl 18. Totals 22 14-19 67. Three-pointers: Miller, Teske, Wagner, Wendt 2, Nelson 2, Poetzl 2. Fouls: 14.

Prep basketball: Watch live as Kimberly takes on Kaukauna

Kimberly and Kaukauna clash in a Fox Valley Association boys’ basketball showdown. Join us Tuesday at 7 p.m. as USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin’s Ricardo Arguello, Brett Christopherson and Jim Rosandick bring you the coverage from Jack Wippich Court in Kimberly. Watch the action live on Facebook Live and at postcrescent.com. Use the hashtag #hsswi if you’re a Twitter user.

Tickets on sale

Tickets for the Kaukauna at Kimberly boys’ basketball game on Tuesday will be on sale Monday and Tuesday at Kimberly High School and at Kaukauna High School from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are $4 for adults and $2 for students. Passes are accepted but everyone must have a ticket to enter the game.