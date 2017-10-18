Clippers guard Austin Rivers opens up about adversity, giving back and his success

USA TODAY High School Sports caught up with past American Family Insurance ALL-USA athletes for a personal look back at their upbringing and road to their present global success – their hometown, early success/struggles, growth through high school, college, and into the pros. The video series, presented by American Family Insurance, will feature stories told by the athletes themselves, families, coaches, and teammates.

Rivers, who starred at Duke for a season before jumping into the NBA, discusses overcoming adversity, namely injuries and the added pressure of playing for his father, Doc, in Los Angeles. A star at Winter Park High in Florida, Rivers attributes his recent success to falling back on old habits: just playing and having fun. Rivers also understands how fortunate he has been in life, and he’s determined to give back and encourages others to do so, as well.