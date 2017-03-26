Clovis West (Calif.) wins state title in showdown of Super 25 Computer's No. 1 vs. No. 2

Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) won its first CIF Open Division state title Saturday night, 44-40 against Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) thanks to a furious 14-3 run in the final minutes.

Clovis West turned a 37-30 deficit into a 41-37 with 1:30 remaining as senior Sarah Bates scored 11 consecutive points, including a pair of three-pointers and a traditional three-point play. Bates had scored one point entering the fourth quarter.

“I wasn’t on, scoring-wise or defensive-wise,” the UC-Santa Barbara-bound guard told The Fresno Bee. “And I had to get my head into it.”

Clovis West entered the game as No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer rankings and No. 5 in the Expert rankings. Mitty was No. 2 in the Super 25 Computer rankings and No. 10 in the Expert rankings.

Clovis West finished 34-2, and perhaps more amazingly, the trio of Bates, Marquez, Bre’yanna Sanders and Megan Anderson ended their four-year careers with a record of 117-15 and four Central Section crowns.

It was the second meeting of the teams this season, as Mitty pulled out a 76-75 victory in December in Hawaii.

The win, coach Craig Campbell said, “validates hard work and what a special program Clovis West is.”

“When you combine talented gym rats with a great committed staff, all the way down to seventh grade, you have a chance to do something like this,” he told The Bee.