Clovis West, Archbishop Mitty 1-2 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings ahead of Calif. state title showdown

The top two teams in the Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings will square off Sunday for the CIF Open Division championship in California.

Clovis West (Fresno), the Southern California Regional champion, remains No. 1 with its 33-2 record. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), the Northern California champion, is No. 2 with its 28-2 record.

The teams played in Hawaii in December with Mitty winning 76-75 in overtime.

Clovis West has had a stellar season, led by five Division I signees: Bre’yanna Sanders (Arizona State), Megan Anderson (San Jose State), Danae Marquez (San Jose State), Sarah Bates (Cal-Santa Barbara) and Tess Amundsen (Boise State).

Mitty won its 12th regional title overall, but first in the Open Division.

“This program does have a rich tradition of success,” coach Sue Phillips told the Mercury News. “But in speaking with this particular team we talked about creating their own legacy that would be unique to this year’s team. That is to win an Open championship. They have done something that no one in Archbishop Mitty has done yet. So kudos to this group of young ladies.”

Centennial (Las Vegas) is No. 3, followed by Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) and St. John’s (Washington, D.C.).

Miami Country Day, which is headed to DICK’S Nationals, is No. 6, with Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Duncanville (Texas), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and St. Frances Academy (Baltimore).

Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.) begins the second 10, followed by Long Beach Poly (Calif.), Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) and Fayetteville (Ark.).

Hopkins (Minn.) is No. 16 with Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) – another DICK’S participant – Monacan (Richmond, Va.), Butler (Louisville) and Timberview (Arlington, Texas) rounding out the top 20.

The final five are Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Windward (Los Angeles), Elk River (Minn.) and Amarillo (Texas).