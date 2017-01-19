Clovis West (Calif.) hangs on to No. 1 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) and Centennial (Las Vegas) have now split their two games this season.

Clovis West, though, has the edge in the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings and remain in the top spot. Centennial, by virtue of its wins against Clovis West and St. Mary’s (Stockton, Calif.) at the Martin Luther King Jr Showcase last weekend in Stockton has moved from No. 7 to No. 3.

RELATED: Full Super 25 Computer rankings

Clovis West won the meeting against Centennial at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.

Unbeaten Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) is at No. 2.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) checks in at No. 4 followed by Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.).

Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.) is No. 6 with Miami Country Day (Florida), North Central (Indianapolis), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) rounding out the top 10.

Duncanville begins the second 10 at No. 11 followed by Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), Lombard-Montini (Lombard, Ill.), Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.) and St. Mary’s.

Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.) is No. 16. Indianola (Iowa), St. Frances Academy (Baltimore), Long Beach Poly (Calif.) and Butler (Louisville, Ky.) rounding out the Top 20.

The final five are Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.), Timberview (Arlington, Texas), Etiwanda (Calif.) and North Little Rock (Ark.).