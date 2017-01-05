Clovis West (Calif.), Paul VI (Va.) remain 1-2 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Clovis West (Calif.) remains No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for girls basketball this week with a 13-1 record through Tuesday’s games.

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) stays in the No. 2 spot, but there was a shift in the top 10 after that as Duncanville (Texas) suffered its second loss of the season after fell from No. 3 to No. 11. Fayetteville (Ark.) beat Duncanville at the Sandra Meadows Classic in Duncanville.

Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) is up from No. 4 to No. 3; St. Mary’s (Stockton) is up from No. 6 to No. 4; North Central (Indianapolis) goes from No. 4 to No. 5.

St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) moved from No. 10 to No. 6, followed by Archbishop Mitty (San Jose), Miami Country Day, Grandview (Auorora, Colo.) and Centennial (Las Vegas) to round out the top 10.

Lombardi-Montini (Lombard, Ill.) is No. 12, followed by Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.) and Norcross (Ga.), which moved up from No. 20.

Timberview (Arlington, Texas) checks in at No. 16 followed by Bradley Central (Cleveland, Tenn.), Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.) and Homstead (Fort Wayne, Ind.). Homestead moves up from No. 25 last week.

The final five teams are Long Beach Poly (Calif.), North Little Rock (Ark.), Edwardsville (Ill.), Eastview (Apple Valley (Minn.) and Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.).