Clovis West (Calif.) remains No. 1 in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) remains No. 1 in the Super 25 Computer rankings for girls basketball with only the DICK’S Sporting Goods Nationals remaining.

Clovis West (34-2) downed Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), which had been the computer’s No. 2 team, by a score of 44-40 last Saturday in the state Open Division championship.

With the narrow loss, Mitty (28-3) slides to No. 4.

Centennial (Las Vegas) moves up a spot to No. 2 and Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) is up to No. 3. Saint John’s (Washington, D.C.) rounds out the top 5.

Miami Country Day (Florida) is No. 6, followed by Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), Duncanville (Texas), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.) and St. Frances (Baltimore).

Among the top 10, Miami Country Day and St. Frances are heading to DICK’S, which begins Friday in New York.

Long Beach Poly (Long Beach, Calif.) moves up one spot to No. 11 to start the second 10, with Mequite (Gilbert, Ariz.), Hamilton Heights Christian (Chattanooga, Tenn.), Fayetteville (Ark.) and Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.) rounding out the top 15. Hamilton Heights plays St. Frances in the semifinals at DICK’S.

Another DICK’S participant, Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), is No. 16. Monacan (Richmond, Va.) checks in at No. 17, followed by Timberview (Arlington, Texas), Windward (Los Angeles) and Butler (Louisville).

The final five are Butler (Louisville), Mission Hills (San Marcos, Calif.), McEachern (Powder Springs, Ga.), Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.), Amarillo (Texas) and Elk River (Minn.).