Clovis West (Calif.) takes over top spot in Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Clovis West (Calif.), winners of 14 consecutive games, have moved into the top spot of the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

RELATED: Full computer rankings searchable by state

The previous No. 1, Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), dropped to No. 3, one spot behind Centennial (Las Vegas). Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) and St. John’s College (Washington D.C.) round out the top five.

Miami Country Day dropped a spot to No. 6, followed by Duncanville (Texas), Riverdale (Murfreesboro, Tenn.), Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) and Hopkins (Minnetonka, Minn.).

St. Frances Academy (Baltimore) starts the second 10, followed by Mesquite (Gilbert, Ariz.), Long Beach (Calif.) Poly, Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tenn.), and Fayetteville (Ark).

Butler (Louisville) comes in at No. 16, then Monacan (Chesterfield, Va.), Seton Catholic (Chandler, Ariz.), Edwardsville (Ill.), and Timberview (Arlington, Texas).

Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) starts the final five, followed by Amarillo (Texas), Norcross (Ga.), Homestead (Fort Wayne, Ind.), and Etiwanda (Calif.).