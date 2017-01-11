Clovis West (Calif.) moves to No. 2, No. 9 Grandview (Colo.) leads eight new teams in Super 25 girls basketball

Clovis West (Fresno, Calif.) used its championship in the top division at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix to jump from No. 8 to No. 2 in the Super 25 girls basketball rankings. The Golden Eagles defeated four Super 25 teams in the tournament, culminating in a 67-45 defeat of then-No. 4 Miami Country Day (Miami) in the Joe Smith Division championship as Maddie Campbell had six three-pointers.

RELATED: Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.), which has won 34 games in a row, retains its No. 1 ranking. The Panthers’ biggest win was a 73-65 defeat of Male (Louisville) in the championship of the Destin (Fla.) Holiday Shootout as Amira Collins had 17 points.

There are eight new teams in the Super 25, led by No. 9 Grandview (Aurora, Colo.), which defeated three Super 25 teams in the Tournament of Champions, the biggest win being a 54-53 defeat of then-No. 2 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) as Michaela Onyenwere had 16 points.

The rest of the new Super 25 teams: No. 14 Mason, Ohio; No. 16 North Central (Indianapolis); No. 20 Manasquan, N.J.; No. 21 Destrehan, La.; No. 23 St. Frances Academy (Baltimore); No. 24 Amarillo, Texas; and No. 25 Male, Louisville.