Club soccer team sending players on to college

One of the more successful soccer club teams in Northern Nevada will be sending 12 of its players on to play college soccer in the fall.

Two from the Sagebrush United Red 98 team, Jesus Partida, and Haden Hoel, will be playing for Division I teams.

Partida, a senior at Sparks, will go to UNLV and Hoel, a senior at Reno, will play for Pacific.

Arne Hoel, one of the coaches, along with Ernesto Oliden, said 12 of the Sagebrush United players will played for Nick Arbelaez at Lake Tahoe Community College, then likely move to Division I or II school after a year or two.

The 12 going to Lake Tahoe CC are: Peter Garrett, Carson; Daniel Vazquez, Spanish Springs; Hugo Rodriguez, Spanish Springs; David Trujillo, Spanish Springs; Thomas Cooper, Galena; Genaro Vazquez, Sparks; Alejandro Gonzalez, Carson; Jose Estrada, Spanish Springs; Keiran McCluskie, Damonte Ranch; Jonathon Mendoza, Galena; Fran Maldanado Serrano, Galena; and Jose Cerritos. Sparks.

Ten of the Sagebrush United players were on the two Northern Nevada high school state champion soccer teams, Sparks and Galena.

Sagebrush United Red 98, ranked No. 7 in the nation according to GotSoccer, will continue to play through May.

Arne Hoel said several more players have offers and will decide on a school in the next few weeks including Jorge Medina; Francisco Macias; Kyle Georgeson; Guillermo Hernandez; Court Diesner, Oscar Ventura and Jamie Saldana.

“One of our main goals, when Ernesto and I set out on this, was to keep these guys out of trouble and to help them graduate high school,” Arne Hoel said. “We knew we had a really good soccer team about four years ago, so we focused on this one team. They have performed beyond my wildest dreams.”