Clutch shooting by Cade Roth helps Silverton to big upsets

A couple big performances, including a one in the clutch, from Cade Roth helped Silverton High School’s boys basketball team become giant killers.

The 6-4 junior guard scored 25 points in Tuesday’s 74-57 win against eventual Mid-Willamette Conference champion Crescent Valley and he scored another 25 points in Friday’s 61-60 win against Mid-Willamette No. 2 Corvallis.

With 11 seconds left in Friday’s win, Roth made 3 of 4 free throws after two Corvallis technical fouls, to give Silverton its second upset in as many games.

Silverton (7-7 Mid-Willamette, 11-13 overall) advanced to play at Marist at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 5A play-in round.

This is the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Mid-Valley weekly watch list.

Tyler Walker, Cascade boys basketball: The senior guard scored 26 points in Tuesday’s 70-65 win against North Marion and 26 points in Saturday’s 62-47 win against Estacada in the play-in round.

Dani Harley, South Salem girls basketball: The senior guard scored 17 points in Tuesday’s 73-31 win against McKay.

Emma Kinler, Willamette Valley Christian girls basketball: The junior forward scored 20 points in Wednesday’s 73-49 win against Siletz Valley.

Tanner Scanlan, North Marion boys basketball: The senior guard scored 31 points in Tuesday’s 70-65 loss to Cascade.

Halle Wright, Cascade girls basketball: The junior guard scored 27 points and had 19 rebounds in Tuesday’s 53-37 win against North Marion.

Tyler Wadleigh, South Salem boys basketball: The junior guard scored 27 points in Tuesday’s 87-77 win against McKay.

Kyle Greeley, West Salem boys basketball: The junior guard scored 23 points in Tuesday’s 76-47 win against West Albany.

Emma Lindemann, Stayton girls basketball: The junior guard scored 12 points in Tuesday’s 53-48 loss to Newport.

T.J. Doman, Woodburn boys basketball: The senior forward scored 17 points in Friday’s 54-49 win against Central.

Aimee Smith, Salem Academy girls basketball: The junior wing scored 18 points and had five steals in Saturday’s 47-26 win against Illinois Valley.

Andrew DeJager, Crosshill Christian boys basketball: The junior scored 21 points in Saturday’s 65-58 win against Triangle Lake in Friday’s second round of the OSAA Class 1A state playoffs.

Ryan Stebner, Blanchet boys basketball: The sophomore wing scored 25 points, including hitting six 3-pointers, in Friday’s 68-63 win against Oregon Episcopal School in the 3A state playoffs.

Natalie Bock, Sprague girls basketball: The junior forward scored 21 points in Saturday’s 52-28 win against David Douglas in the 6A play-in round.

Kalina Rojas, Dayton girls basketball: The junior forward scored 22 points in Friday’s 63-27 win against Gervais in the 3A state playoffs.

Kirsten Koehnke, Regis girls basketball: The sophomore guard scored 21 points in Saturday’s 71-44 win against Gold Beach in the 2A state playoffs.