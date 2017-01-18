CNUP visits Shaler Area High School

On December 13th, Shaler Area High School hosted a presentation by the Center for Neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh (CNUP).

Neuroscience is a broad term for any science field that deals with the structure and the function of the nervous system or the brain. Students from the GATE program and all of the Anatomy and Physiology classes were invited to the presentations during fourth and fifth period.

“It gave us a broad look at the brain, and it was very beneficial if you were looking to go into the medical field. It was a very interesting presentation,” Senior Kaitlin Parente said.

The presenters came to Shaler Area to educate students on careers in neuroscience and research and to disprove myths that people commonly have about the brain.

Graduate student Jill Weeks presented the anatomy of the brain, undergraduate student Darik O’Neil presented traumatic brain injuries, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry Jill Glausier presented schizophrenia and research assistant Siva Shivaji presented the memory circuit. Together, they work to improve public understanding on the topic of neuroscience and hope to spread appreciation of the research because society helps to support research and finding future cures.

“Broadly, as neuroscientists, each of us has the privilege and responsibility to devote some of our time working as ‘citizen scientists,’ in order to advance public understanding of neuroscience and neuroscience research, and to influence public science policy,” Glausier said.

Weeks taught students about brain anatomy. She showed them pieces of a human brain preserved in plastic to teach them about the main components of the central nervous system: the cortex and corpus callosum, the cerebellum, the brainstem, and the spinal cord. The central nervous system controls most functions of the body and the mind. Weeks also spoke to brain protection, such as why it’s important to wear a helmet when riding a bike.

O’Neil presented traumatic brain injuries. Because of recent media coverage on the subject, more and more people are becoming aware of them. O’Neil discussed the symptoms, risk factors, treatment options, and the research process in the neurotrauma field. Millions of new cases are reported each year and the dangers of them pose a big concern. As of now, only a few treatment options for traumatic brain injuries prove to be effective.

Dr. Glausier talked about schizophrenia. Schizophrenia is a long-term mental disorder of a type breakdown involving the relation between thought, emotion, and behavior, leading to faulty perception, inappropriate actions and feelings, withdrawal from reality and personal relationships into fantasy and delusion, and a sense of mental fragmentation. Her goal was to advance understanding on the symptoms, causes, and treatments for schizophrenia. Teams of students played a game using teamwork and context clues to answer the questions presented in the game-show style game.

Finally, Shivaji taught students about the memory circuit. This station focused on visualizing the hippocampus and neurons comprised within it using light microscopes. The hippocampus is a brain structure essential for long term learning and memory.

“Using revolutionary genetic engineering, we can introduce Green Fluorescent protein (GFP) to illuminate neurons in the hippocampus, allowing the direct visualization of synapses, or connections between axons and dendrites. It is possible to visualize synapses because they are characterized by a mushroom like shape referred to as the dendritic spine,” Dr. Glausier said.

These studies have lead neuroscientists to believe that faulty development of dendritic spines underlie diseases like Autism and Schizophrenia, and that Alzheimer’s disease is caused by spine loss which then compromises learning and memory. The dendritic spine is essential for proper brain function, but this is only representing one type of synapse in the hippocampus. The presentation also touched on synaptic connections within the brain and how they contribute to diseases such as epilepsy.

The Center for Neuroscience at the University of Pittsburgh was created in 1984 with the purpose of developing a neuroscience community in the Pittsburgh Area. The CNUP program is supported by the National Institutes of Health. Run by Dr. Peter Strick and Dr. Alan Sved, the program has 16 different departments that research neuroscience and concentration areas that require a diverse group of scientists.

“Over the years, our goals have grown and evolved, and CNUP is dedicated to: encourage and coordinate research and academic programs in neuroscience, develop and coordinate academic training programs in neuroscience at the undergraduate, doctoral, and post-doctoral levels, foster collaborative research between and among basic and clinical neuroscientists; and, provide a resource to the local community on neuroscience-related issues,” Dr Glausier said.