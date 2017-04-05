Coach accused of backing car into girlfriend keeps football job ... for now

An assistant football coach stands to be the beneficiary of leniency, after authorities declined to pursue criminal charges against him when the original accounts against him were withdrawn.

As reported by the Healdsburg Tribune from California’s Sonoma region, Heraldsburg’s new head of the football program, Marcus Ezeff, had all criminal charges against him dropped in connection with an incident in which he allegedly attempted to back over his girlfriend in his car.

The incident reportedly occurred near the school’s campus, but happened at a time of day when few students or staff members were still on campus. Some nearby reportedly heard an argument, but did not have any proof that an incident of any type occurred after the aforementioned girlfriend asked to withdraw her previous complaint about Ezeff’s behavior.

That’s the story Ezeff has continued to advocate, insisting to the Tribune that,“My girlfriend lied. That’s not me, that’s not my character … I never did anything wrong.”

While the coach has been cleared and insists he perpetrated no wrongdoing, school district officials have retained a degree of skepticism, with Healdsburg Unified School District Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel announcing that Ezeff was to remain on leave until after the district’s own investigation into the incident is complete.

“We hold all of our employees to an extremely high expectation in terms of role modeling to our students and when that expectation isn’t met we take that very seriously,” Vanden Heuvel told the Tribune. “Every employee gets extensive background checks through the Department of Justice and any arrests that occur during employment are reported immediately to the district and we make a determination from there. Our employee handbook talks about conduct and we have a coaches’ handbook in addition to that. It discusses how they are to conduct themselves and what action we take when there is an issue around that.”