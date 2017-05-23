Coach apologizes for bat flip gone viral: 'Not what I teach or expect from my players'

I didn’t see the bat flip.

At least, not live. My eyes were too busy trying to see where – or when – Chris Turco’s home run would land on Sunday. Soon after it finally did, a fellow reporter found David Housel’s video of it on Twitter.

As the ball soars down the left-field line, Turco watches his gargantuan blast, then tosses his aluminum stick high into the air in front of the batter’s box. The bat flip went approximately 20 feet into the air.

Monday, thousands of people saw it for themselves. Deadspin and Barstool Sports, among others, posted the clip online for the world to see.

Turco GC HR just fair makes it 7-4. pic.twitter.com/k7RP3jrMvW — David Housel (@CoachHousel) May 21, 2017

Turco made a mistake. The home plate umpire gave him a few words after he rounded the bases. The next two Gloucester Catholic batters were hit with pitches.

St. Augustine, the 8-5 winners of the Joe Hartmann Diamond Classic championship game, denied any purpose with the pitches gone awry. It doesn’t matter either way. The invisible code of baseball deems a bean for a flip.

Turco will play at the University of Albany after his Rams’ career ends in the next month. He’s also a teenager who brought attention to himself and his school for an unsportsmanlike act and possibly embarrassed his team.

On Monday, his manager Adam Tussey tweeted out an apology.

“Not what I teach or expect from my players. Yesterday was a bad day on many levels. Congratulations to St. Augustine on their win,” he sent.

A couple hours later, Tussey commented directly.

“It was a highly emotional game and Chris let his emotions take over a bit,” he messaged. “The play that happened yesterday doesn’t reflect Chris as a player or a person nor does (it) reflect how our program operates. The bat flip is inexcusable and will be handled internally by our coaching staff.”

