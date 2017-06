Coach John Lucas is widely regarded as one of the foremost authorities for basketball training and development on every level in the world with top college and NBA players flocking to Houston to train in the offseason.

He writes the “Lessons by Lucas” blog for USA TODAY High School Sports, but we were struck by his message in some tweets Saturday morning.

You cannot fall further than the floor!

Once you realize that and pick yourself up, you will accomplish anything. — JOHN LUCAS ENT (@JLEnterprises) June 24, 2017

When you lose all of your EXCUSES, you will find all of your RESULTS!!!! Excuses are only for those who dont want it bad enough! Love U — JOHN LUCAS ENT (@JLEnterprises) June 24, 2017