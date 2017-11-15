Coach rescues woman who had been stabbed multiple times

HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, N.Y. – A local high school teacher and coach may have saved a woman’s life Monday by coming to her rescue after he found her bloodied and stumbling down the middle of Saw Mill River Road.

She had been stabbed six times with a screwdriver.

Jeff Michael, 42, a history teacher and hockey coach at Pearl River High School and varsity football coach at Valhalla High School, said he was heading home when he came upon the grisly scene.

“I saw a woman standing in the middle of the road. She was holding her stomach and she was waving her hand in the air,” Michael said. “So, I stopped, I rolled the window down and I asked her, ‘Ma’am, is everything okay?’”

“She started screaming, ‘He stabbed me, he stabbed me. He’s going to kill me,'” he said. “She said, ‘Please help me.'”

Michael gave the woman a football jersey to put pressure on her wounds and dialed 911.

“That’s when she told me that her ex-boyfriend was coming,” he said. “I turn around and her ex-boyfriend drove up in a car and just kind of like came by and just started yelling stuff at us. Then he just kept going.”

Hastings-on-Hudson police said David Rojas, 38, of Yonkers was arrested after fleeing the scene. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder and first-degree attempted assault. He was awaiting arraignment in Greenburgh Town Court.

Police said they received a 911 call around 9:39 p.m. on Monday and responded to the scene, which is on the border of the village of Hastings in Greenburgh.

Officers found the injured woman but her attacker had fled the scene. The woman was transported to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla while surrounding police departments, including Greenburgh, began a search for the suspect.

Rojas was arrested by Yonkers police a short time later.

Police would not identify Michael by name, but confirmed the details of his involvement in the arrest.

“I just wasn’t going to turn my back,” Michael said. “What would happen if this was my daughter and I knew somebody turned their back on their daughter?”

