Coachella Valley boys soccer knocked out in penalty kicks

Coachella Valley High School boys’ soccer coach Adrian Barragan thought his Arabs had finally turned the corner.

After a season he characterized as “challenging” and a recent history of early playoff exits, Barragan saw a glimpse of a team moving in the right direction in the last week of the regular season leading into the postseason. A narrow 1-0 loss to a Desert Mirage team ranked at the top of their division and nearly untouchable the last two seasons ended the regular season slate.

The coach thought that type of loss would mean the next loss might not come so early.

Instead, the Arabs produced their second consecutive game without a goal Friday in the first round of the Division 4 playoffs at home against Colony, and when tension was at its highest, Coachella Valley couldn’t quite meet the mark, falling to the Titans 4-2 in penalty kicks after a scoreless 100 minutes of soccer from both squads.

It’s now the fifth consecutive season the Arabs have failed to make it out of the first round of the CIF Southern Section playoffs, including last season when the crew missed the postseason all together.

“This is soccer, this is soccer,” Barragan said. “We had our opportunities right close, but when it goes to penalties, it’s the ones that are composed.

“But I’m proud of our boys. They left it all out on the field.”

At the outset, Barragan could sense a nervousness in his players who carried little playoff experience onto the field with them. Play started slowly for both teams, but the Arabs still appeared in control. Yet, they couldn’t string together enough passes to turn opportunities into offense.

The team’s best chance to score in the first half came right before the whistle as Wilfredo Ortiz drove down the left side, found Pedro Barroso in the box and Bryan Torres got his foot on a loose ball but sent it wayward of the net.

The Arabs would continue to find the occasional opportunity around the top of the box or farther out in the second half and sent a few shots wide right or over the top of the crossbar, but those set pieces created from meticulous passes and planning heading downfield were tough for Barragan’s Arabs to create.

“We were playing a game of more ‘Let’s get the ball up there’ rather than keeping it on the ground and attacking,” he said. “We were getting so frustrated to where we were just sending the ball up and telling our forwards to go get it. The intensity was there, but they just lost sight of what our goal was.”

After two scoreless overtime periods where both teams found almost no real chances to break the tie, the Titans had the opportunity to strike first on penalty kicks, and did, with two shots low into the right corner past Arab goalkeeper Joseph Zavala. Compounded by two shots left with diving saves by the Colony goalkeeper, and Coachella Valley was in a deep hole.

Caesar Garcia fooled the goalkeeper and shot one straight up the middle to pull the Arabs back to 2-1, and Ezekiel Barragan sunk his to get to 3-2, but the Arabs needed a save on the Titans’ fifth kick to stay alive.

After missing the postseason completely a year ago, Barragan said his nine underclassmen that will return next year will come into next winter’s soccer season with a different attitude. Now with a brief taste of the playoffs and the heartbreak it can bring, the Arabs won’t be caught off guard when “win or go home” time comes.

“Just getting to the playoffs after last season … we accomplished something,” Barragan said. “I’m proud of them. We came a long ways.”