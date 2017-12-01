Coaches, defibrilator save life of Minnesota basketball player Ryan Monahan

A pair of quick thinking basketball coaches and a handy defibrilator saved the life of a Minnesota basketball player during team tryouts.

As reported by Minnesota Fox affiliate KMSP, 15-year-old Ryan Monahan collapsed during team tryouts at Monticello High. Monahan fell over and was unresponsive, leading to assistant basketball coach Bruce Balder-Lanoue and fellow coach Jason Schmidt’s intervention. The two coaches sprung into action, grabbing an AED and using it to shock Monahan’s heart back into a traditional rhythm.

“We looked at each other like, ‘Holy cow, we’re doing this,'” Schmidt told KMSP. “I pressed the button and immediately saw Ryan getting better. It’s amazing what it did.”

While Monahan recovers, his relatives are reportedly working on certification to operate an AED themselves, all in an effort to avoid future crisis situations like the one that unfolded during the tryout.

“It’s the scariest thing that ever happened to us,” John Monahan, Ryan’s father, told KMSP. “That’s the last thing you want to hear as a parent–that your kid is being loaded into an ambulance.”