Coaches question football rule changes that eliminate blindside blocks, pop-up onside kicks

A pair of new high school football rules aimed at making the game safer has raised questions by high school football coaches.

The National Federation of High Schools recently passed rules prohibiting a “blindside block” and a “pop-up” onside kick, effective with the 2017 season.

The NFHS defined a blindside block as “a block against an opponent other than the runner, who does not see the blocker approaching.” The blocker must initiate contact with open hands or be subject to a 15-yard penalty.

“We want to make sure we adhere to the rules,” said Oakland coach Kevin Creasy, whose team finished Class 6A state runner-up in 2016. “Usually those rules trickle down to the high school level. This will be a new one to adapt to.

“A lot of times we have guidance from the NFL and college on how they are adapting. I haven’t heard a lot about this. Open-hand hitting — that’s something we’ll have to look into.”

Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Assistant Executive Director Richard McWhirter said the two rules have been discussed for four years. Four states — Oregon, Colorado, Hawaii and Arizona — have experimented with the blindside block rule.

McWhirter, the vice chairman on the NFHS Football Rules Committee that recommended the new rules, said the blindside block rule will eliminate some of the huge hits against a defenseless player.

“That blowing up a kid on those ESPN highlights — you won’t see that anymore,” he said. “You have to do it with open hands. They have to touch with the hands before the shoulders. You have to lead with your hands and truthfully, that’s all you need anyway.

“It’s like an illegal screen in basketball. You just want to get in their way.”

Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said his staff already has been moving in that direction in how he instructs his players.

“We want them to get their feet under them and work with their hands,” Perry said. “When you leave your feet you sometimes miss anyway.

“I don’t have a problem with the enforcement of that.”

The pop-up onside kick is when a kicker drills the ball into the ground, forcing it to pop up in the air. McWhirter said legal onside kicks are ones where the ball bounces on the ground multiple times toward the opponent.

That will be a significant change for some coaches.

“To me, three-fourths of onside kicks are when you try to make it bounce up in the air,” Franklin coach Donnie Webb said. “You want it to go over their front line.”

