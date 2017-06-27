Coaching legend Joe Lombard receives ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year trophy

Joe Lombard has a career record of 1,292-120 in 39 seasons of coaching girls basketball and was named to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame last summer.

He has won 19 state titles, including six in his first seven years at Nazareth and 13 in 32 years at Canyon (Amarillo, Texas), including the 5A state title this past season, his fourth consecutive state title.

Lombard formally received his trophy as the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year for the 2016-17 season Tuesday during the annual Canyon Future Champions basketball camp.

Lombard also was named the ALL-USA Girls Basketball Coach of the Year in 2003.

“In the big picture of things, I just enjoy teaching and part of what we’re supposed to do as coaches is help your kids develop a work ethic, team play, responsibility, accountability, and get along with others,” he said. “We hope to instill some character traits that will help them in the outside world.”