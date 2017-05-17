College coach urges players not to transfer for recruiting benefit: 'We will find you'

A college football coach spoke up to urge top high school football players to remain loyal to their coaches and schools, claiming that the perceived benefit of transferring to a stronger football program was largely a myth.

Coastal Carolina recruiting coordinator Cory Bailey, previously the head coach at Division II Assumption College, took to Twitter to offer his personal reaction to the growing number of teens who are transferring for their final or penultimate seasons of football, largely in an attempt to gain greater exposure. Bailey’s take? Just don’t do it.

Random Rant..Transferring to get recruited based on the school you're at = crazy. Dominate where you are… we will find you! Show loyalty. — Cory Bailey (@CoachCoryBailey) May 8, 2017

The message is simple: Just take care of business wherever life has placed you, and everything else will work out. It’s probably over-simplistic, and certainly not foolproof, but there’s a definite degree of truth to it. Even players on teams that go winless occasionally land with Power 5 programs if their performance is strong enough.

After all, the stats don’t lie. Worth ethic, performance on the field and in the classroom, and personality will combine to get attention eventually, provided the faith is there to stick with the plan.