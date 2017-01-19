Cocoa, MCC, Holy Trinity football players named all-state

Six Cocoa High football players made the Class 4A first-team all-state list of FHSAA athletes named by the Associated Press.

Linemen Nacieya Gilmore and Josh Padrick joined utility selection Bruce Judson and kicker Alex Petruzzello from the offensive side of the Cocoa squad that won the school’s fourth state championship in the sport on Dec. 8. First-team defenders from the Tigers program were lineman Howard Stewart and utility player Javian Hawkins.

The A.P. announced teams for 3A and 4A on Thursday. The first-team Tigers, four on offense and two on defense, led a group of 16 Brevard County athletes named from the two classifications.

Cocoa High wins fourth state football title

Cocoa’s Wilkinson second in statewide coach of year voting

Running back Timmy Pratt and linebacker John Smith of Cocoa made the second team.

Kicker Will McKegg and defensive lineman Jovan Simon of Melbourne Central Catholic were named to the 3A second team. Honorable mention selections were MCC quarterback Joaquin Collazo, receiver Lorenzo Hardy and linebacker Cameron Rivamonte, Holy Trinity running back Jashaun Corbin and linebacker Sully Altman. Tigers quarterback and linebacker Joc Perry made it as a utility player.

Space Coast seeking golf coach

Space Coast Jr./Sr. High has an opening for varsity high school girls golf coach. Those interested should send a resume to the Vipers athletic director, Eusebio Solis, via e-mail to solis.eusebio@brevardschools.org.

District finals set for Friday

Championships and playoff spots will be determined Friday in girls high school soccer, including a showdown between the two teams with the last four Class 4A state titles at Viera High.

Viera, Melbourne renew decisive girls soccer rivalry

The Hawks will be the visiting team on the scoreboard against top-seeded Melbourne in the District 6-4A championship at 7 p.m. Viera has won the last two state titles, while the Bulldogs won the two before those. Melbourne won the regular-season meeting between the two teams, 1-0. That game was also at Viera.

Two other No. 1 seeds will play for titles, Merritt Island facing Titusville in 12-3A and Edgewood against West Shore in 8-2A.

Friday’s girls district soccer finals

District 6-4A at Viera

Viera vs. Melbourne, 7 p.m.

District 12-3A at Rockledge

Titusville vs. Merritt Island, 7

District 8-2A at Cocoa

West Shore vs. Edgewood, 6

