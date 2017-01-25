Cold-shooting Pres falls in All 'A' Classic

Bailey Duke scored 15 points and Kaylee Clifford added 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Trimble County High School girls basketball team to a 35-23 victory over cold-shooting Presentation on Wednesday in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament at the Frankfort Convention Center.

The Raiders (14-3) took a 12-5 lead after the first quarter and never trailed on their way to advancing to Friday’s 10 a.m. quarterfinal against West Carter, which defeated Owensboro Catholic 58-55 in another first-round game Wednesday.

Julia Vogt had eight points, eight rebounds and four steals to lead Presentation (12-7), which shot just 15.2 percent (5 for 33) for the game and hit just 1 of 16 shots in the second half.

TRIMBLE COUNTY 35, PRESENTATION 23

Trimble County (14-3) – Cheyenne Riddle 2p; Bailey Duke 15p; Abby Ponder 2p; Kaylee Clifford 12p, 10r, 3a; Shelbe Black 4p, 4s.

Presentation (12-7) – Courtney Jackson 5p; Julia Vogt 8p, 8r, 4s; Lilly Stephenson 7p; Cassie Jones 1p; Ashley Swearingen 2p.