VIDEO: Cole Anthony shows savvy, maturity in being named Pangos Co-MVP

A pair of underclassmen from the Class of 2019 were named Co-MVPs this weekend at the prestigious Pangos All-America Camp at Cerritos College in California.

Cole Anthony, a 6-2 point guard from Archbishop Molloy, showed his savvy and maturity, as seen in the video above from Courtside Films.

Anthony, who plays for the PSA Cardinals on the Nike EYBL, is the son of former NBA guard Greg Anthony. He is ranked among the top 10 players among the Class of 2019.

Charles Bassey, a 6-10 forward from St. Anthony Catholic in San Antonio, showed his dominance on the glass and also his mix of power moves in the paint. Bassey has been ranked as high as No. 1 in the Class of 2019 by some observers.