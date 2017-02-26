Coleman adds another chapter to its rich history

MADISON – The Coleman wrestling team began the WIAA individual state wrestling finals with a bang.

The Cougars ended it with one as well.

Coleman added another chapter to its storied program on Saturday at the Kohl Center by crowning three state champions in one year for the first time in its history.

Sophomores Koltin Grzybowski (106 pounds) and Caleb Gross (113) won Division 3 state titles early, while senior Donovan Salewski (285) finished things off with a championship win as well.

“There aren’t any words for it man,” Salewski said. “To make history, it’s unbelievable.”

Salewski recorded a pin over Athens junior Tyson Sommer at the end of the state finals, which began with Grzybowski posting a first-period pin over Stratford sophomore Manny Drexler for the first win of the night.

Salewski and Grzybowski’s wins were both rematches of earlier wins for them this season.

Meanwhile, Gross picked up a 5-2 decision over Shoreland Lutheran junior Lucas Schevikhoven, who was the top-ranked D3 wrestler at the 113-pound weight class by WIWrestling.com.

“To end up with three individual state champions, it’s fantastic,” Coleman wrestling coach Kevin Casper said.

The Cougars had five state medalists overall, helping the program extend its medalist streak to 26 straight years with at least one. It’s the first time they crowned an individual state champion since 2013 and the program now has 32 overall in its history.

Salewski won a state title in his first appearance after being unable to advance to state last year as the top-ranked D3 heavyweight entering the postseason.

“He didn’t meet his goals and expectations last year,” Casper said. “So it was awesome to see him achieve his goal.”

Grzybowski and Gross are first cousins and have strong wrestling bloodlines. Their grandfather, Jerry Champagne, won a state title for Coleman in 1964 at the 95-pound weight class.

“It feels pretty good to know you’re a part of that success,” said Grzybowski, who was making his second state appearance.

“It means quite a bit. Just a couple of years ago I started realizing all the history that our family actually has. It’s an honor to have that in our name.”

After not placing last year, Grzybowski guaranteed his spot on the state podium by defeating Clear Lake junior Ryan Anderson in the quarterfinals on Friday morning. Anderson was the top-ranked wrestler, one of 16 undefeated wrestlers in the state field and a former state champion.

Gross, meanwhile, made it to the state finals in his first state appearance.

“It’s a lot different being down here this year and not in the stands,” Gross said. “It’s pretty exciting.”

Coleman senior Jordan Blanchard (170) placed third and sophomore Jake Baldwin (132) placed sixth in the consolation bracket.

After drawing a former state champion in the semifinals, Blanchard earned the third-place finish with a pin on Saturday to cap his career as a four-time state medalist and the program’s all-time leader in wins.

Blanchard feels the Coleman wrestling team will continue to be strong in future years with the talent that is coming up, which includes his younger brother, Tyler, who will be a freshman on the team next season.

“That comes from our coaches,” Blanchard said about the success of the program. “It’s not like we have a factory in Coleman that just spits out wrestlers with good mindsets and everything. That comes from Coach Casper and it comes from the youth (coaches) in the middle school and the parents that support the kids. I’m excited for what we have coming still.”

