Coleman's Blanchard beats odds on and off mat

Jordan Blanchard knew anything less than a pin wasn’t going to be good enough for the Coleman wrestling team three years ago during the WIAA team state tournament at the UW Field House in Madison.

Blanchard delivered one.

His third-period pin in a pressure-packed situation for a freshman clinched a 29-28 semifinal victory over Random Lake as the Cougars went on to win the Division 3 state title, which was the program’s 10th state championship.

It remains the biggest win of Blanchard’s career.

It almost ended up being one of his last as well.

The team state tournament in 2014 was the first time Blanchard recalls encountering an unknown opponent that he initially had trouble pinning down — rheumatoid arthritis.

“I’d say team state is the first time I can remember it,” Blanchard said. “My hands would hurt and my knuckles were all swollen.”

Rheumatoid arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disorder that affects over one million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It usual develops in older individuals, not three-sport high school athlete like Blanchard, who had symptoms for several months before being diagnosed.

Gripping a baseball bat became a chore for him as a freshman and the tightness in his joints became so uncomfortable that he struggled to finish drills at a summer wrestling camp.

“It was just like everyday activities were harder to do for me than they were before,” Blanchard said. “It was around that time that the doctor told me I wasn’t going to wrestle.”

That was never an acceptable option for Blanchard, who will be competing at the WIAA individual state tournament for a fourth time in his career later this week at the Kohl Center in Madison.

The 170-pound senior won a sectional title to earn a bye into Friday’s Division 3 quarterfinals at his weight class.

Blanchard is aiming to reach the state podium for a fourth consecutive year and become the 30th state champion in the storied history of the Coleman wrestling team, for which he became the all-time wins leader at regionals this year.

Not bad for someone that was facing the scenario of having to give up the sport at one point.

“I’m super thankful for all that I’ve made it through,” said Blanchard, who is ranked No. 2 in D3 at his weight class by WIWrestling.com.

“I definitely appreciate the ability to just be active, whether it’s sports or just everyday activities.”

Blanchard was able to get a handle on his rheumatoid arthritis symptoms through infusions. He initially went for the treatments twice a month, but now goes for them every other month.

Besides overcoming a rare diagnosis for someone his age, Blanchard’s success on the mat has been especially impressive when you consider he’s moved up eight weight classes since his freshman year.

He placed fourth at state as a freshman and sophomore at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively, before bumping up to 145 and placing fifth last year.

“You don’t see a lot of guys go from the weight class he did as a freshman go all the way to 170,” Coleman wrestling coach Kevin Casper said. “You have to wrestle differently, and he had to learn to adjust accordingly along the way and change his strategies because what worked on little guys he was finding out didn’t work so well on guys that were bigger and stronger. He had to overcome those battles, too.

“That’s not easy transitioning from lighter and quicker kids versus kids that are much stronger and their stature is a lot different. Moves that work at 113 don’t always work quite the same at 170.”

That included the move Blanchard used to secure the pin over Random Lake’s Levi Kohn in the 2014 team state semifinal.

“He was one of the best I’ve seen with that move,” Casper said of Blanchard’s use of the chest crusher.

“That was hard for him to transition out of that because that was something that probably worked for him from the time he was in kindergarten or first grade. Now, to totally change your style, that was hard to do, but Jordan did it.”

Blanchard has a career record of 165-24 entering the individual state tournament. He surpassed 159 career wins at regionals to break the school record set by Mitch Champagne from (2009-12).

The 170-pound senior will be aiming to become Coleman’s first individual state champion since Mason Mergener won at the 152-pound weight class in 2013.

“He’s got a great attitude this year,” Casper said. “He goes out there with a great mindset and that’s what it’s going to take for Friday and Saturday for him to win it all.”

Regardless of the outcome this week, Blanchard feels nothing is going to beat hanging out with his teammates at the Kohl Center one last time.

“I’m definitely going to enjoy this one with my team when we’re down there and take everything in for the last time,” said Blanchard, who is one of six state qualifiers for Coleman. “It’s been fun all three years, and I’m expecting this one to be the same. Not even on the mat, just the all the moments we have together off the mat are special. There is no better place than to have those moments.”

