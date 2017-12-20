College football early signing period: Live updates, analysis

The college football early signing period begins Wednesday. USA TODAY High School Sports will update this page throughout the day with signings, decommitments, commitments, and anything else. The most recent updates will be up top.
First, a primer on the early signing period.
The rich get richer
Jackson Carman, the nation’s top offensive tackle, is headed to Clemson.
Arkansas-bound QB signs in Rome
The one in Italy, not Georgia.
Ricky Slade makes it official
USA TODAY High School Sports’ Jim Halley was with Slade, a running back from Virginia, when he signed his NLI this morning. Slade has long been a Penn State commit and made it official Wednesday.
Five-star OG headed to Georgia
Jamaree Salyer, the top offensive guard in the country, will be a Bulldog.
Micah Parsons off to Penn State
The top-ranked uncommitted recruit coming into the day is staying home. Micah Parsons has recommitted to Penn State.
The Harrisburg, Pa., native is a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA second-team defense.
Ole Miss flips Georgia commit
Elijah Moore, a four-star receiver from Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas, has signed with Ole Miss. He was a Georgia commit.
Trevor Lawrence makes it official
The ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year has signed with Clemson.
Odd situation with Micah Parsons, Ohio State
Reports say the Buckeyes had to stop recruiting Parsons due to a minor recruiting violation stemming from the five-star’s trip to Columbus.