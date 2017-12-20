College football early signing period: Live updates, analysis

The college football early signing period begins Wednesday. USA TODAY High School Sports will update this page throughout the day with signings, decommitments, commitments, and anything else. The most recent updates will be up top.

First, a primer on the early signing period.

The rich get richer

Jackson Carman, the nation’s top offensive tackle, is headed to Clemson.

As of December 20th, 2017 – IM 100% #ALLIN 🐅🔥 Please respect my decision ! pic.twitter.com/rZ2Z6TOZur — T H E J I A N T (@Jackthejiant) December 20, 2017

Arkansas-bound QB signs in Rome

The one in Italy, not Georgia.

When in Rome, become a Razorback! Very honored and excited to officially sign my National Letter of Intent to play for @RazorbackFB at the Colosseum in the Eternal City!!! #HammerDown #WPS 🐗🏈⚾️ pic.twitter.com/6Da7bWilBH — Connor Noland (@cnoland_13) December 20, 2017

Ricky Slade makes it official

USA TODAY High School Sports’ Jim Halley was with Slade, a running back from Virginia, when he signed his NLI this morning. Slade has long been a Penn State commit and made it official Wednesday.

Five-star OG headed to Georgia

Jamaree Salyer, the top offensive guard in the country, will be a Bulldog.

Micah Parsons off to Penn State

The top-ranked uncommitted recruit coming into the day is staying home. Micah Parsons has recommitted to Penn State.

The Harrisburg, Pa., native is a member of the American Family Insurance ALL-USA second-team defense.

The time has come I'm officially committed !!! #H2O I want want thank God for this amazing opportunity!🙏🏽🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/n17h2nu058 — BLESSEDMVP (@Micah_parsons23) December 20, 2017

Ole Miss flips Georgia commit

Elijah Moore, a four-star receiver from Florida power St. Thomas Aquinas, has signed with Ole Miss. He was a Georgia commit.

Trevor Lawrence makes it official

The ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year has signed with Clemson.

Odd situation with Micah Parsons, Ohio State

Reports say the Buckeyes had to stop recruiting Parsons due to a minor recruiting violation stemming from the five-star’s trip to Columbus.

Rondale Moore decommits from Texas

The ALL-USA receiver announced the decision on Twitter.