College football early signing period: Everything you need to know

The inaugural college football early signing period will begin Wednesday. Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the college football early signing period?

The early signing period was approved by the Collegiate Commissioners Association in May. It allows high school seniors a 72-hour window in December to sign a national letter of intent with the school of their choice. It comes about two months before National Signing Day, which is the first Wednesday of February.

When is the college football early signing period?

The signing period runs from Wednesday, Dec. 20, through Friday, Dec. 22. Those dates coincide with the first three days of the junior college signing period, when players transferring out of a junior college can sign.

Will any top recruits sign during this period?

Several are scheduled to announce on ESPNU, and, as has happened in the past with National Signing Day, there is always the potential for surprises.

Below are the five top recruits whose decisions will be aired on ESPNU:

Offensive tackle Cade Mays will choose between Clemson, Georgia, and Ohio State (Wednesday, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Defensive end Brenton Cox will choose between Alabama, Georgia , and Ohio State (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Cornerback Anthony Cook will choose between Ohio State, LSU, and Texas (Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Defensive end KJ Henry will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia Tech (Wednesday, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. will choose between Florida State, LSU, Texas, and Texas A&M (Friday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU)

Who is eligible to sign?

Any current high school senior. Some coaches have said that there has been confusion as to whether only those who wish to enroll in college early are eligible to sign, but that’s inaccurate. Players who sign in December can enroll in spring, summer, or fall.