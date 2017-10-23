College football Hall of Famer Steve Spurrier could coach again ... at least in high school

Steve Spurrier is one of the most legendary college football figures ever, as a player and coach. With two years out of the limelight, some wonder if Spurrier is ready to get back on the sidelines.

The answer? Not at all … unless the right high school role comes along.

On Saturday, Spurrier was honored at Duke — where he coached between 1987-89 — and was asked whether he would consider coaching at the college level again. His answer was unequivocal, but only for the college ranks.

“I don’t want to be a head coach. There’s too much involved with the head coach,” Spurrier told the press Saturday, including The State in Columbia. “If it’s a high school, or junior, well they don’t have junior highs anymore. Just high school, or somewhere there to coach quarterbacks and pitch the ball around. That might be something, something I want to do again. It would just have to be the right situation.”

If ever a high school coach needed an excuse to expand the budget for a quarterbacks coach, this would seem a convincing case.

Spurrier, 72, continues to live in South Carolina, where he spent the final 10 years of his college coaching career, but he also has obvious roots in Florida and North Carolina. That leaves a large swath of the South as areas where he could conceivably consider a coaching role.

Where will Spurrier end up? Perhaps right back on his own couch, where he was before he showed up in Durham, N.C., on Saturday and said he would consider an assistant coaching role. Or perhaps he’ll be back on the golf course. After all, he still swings a mean driver.