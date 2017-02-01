College football signing period opens

Wednesday marks the first day senior high school football players may sign with NCAA Division I programs.

National Signing Day marks the start of the two-month period for football players to sign a national letter of intent (NLI), binding their commitment to play for a Division I football team.

Signing Day has transformed into a chance for high schools to showcase their athletes in many sports apart from football. Ceremonies will be held around the Ozarks on Wednesday for non-football athletes committing to NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college programs. While a letter of intent is not required or binding at the sub-Division I levels, Signing Day offers the chance for athletes moving on to college sports to be recognized by their high schools.



Kickapoo two-way standout headed to the Big Ten





Football runs in the family for Kickapoo senior Travis Vokolek.

His father, former Missouri State defensive coordinator D.J. Vokolek, joined the Kickapoo coaching staff ahead of the 2016 season. Travis Vokolek logged 71 solo tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack from the strong safety position as a senior.

“The recruiting process is always, I think, a special time, a stressful time for young people. I’m happy how mature (Travis) was with it and how he came to a decision, and I’m excited for him,” D.J. Vokolek said.

Travis Vokolek considered football scholarship offers from Minnesota, Wyoming, Buffalo, Army, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, Missouri State and others.

“At the beginning, I would have never thought I’d be going to Rutgers, they stepped in and it’s been awesome,” Vokolek said.

From the tight end spot, Vokolek caught 17 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns as a senior. He said he’s happy to concentrate on playing offense for the Scarlet Knights.

“It’s Big Ten football. It’s just an opportunity I couldn’t turn down. They have two guys at tight end on the roster, so I feel like I can go up there and definitely play pretty early as soon as I get to work,” Vokolek said. “I love playing both sides of the ball. It doesn’t really matter to me, I just want to get out there and play.”

Vokolek isn’t the first in his family to primarily play defense in high school and sign with a college team for his offensive skill set. His cousin Chase Allen, a Nixa product now with Iowa State, did the same thing after leading Nixa in tackles in 2015.

Vokolek also consulted his uncle, former Missouri State, Kansas and Northern Iowa head coach Terry Allen. Ultimately, D.J. Vokolek said, Travis used the advice to make his own choice.

“We would give advice, we would leave him to make decisions on his own and let him evaluate it, but it was a family decision and we’re all happy,” D.J. Vokolek said.

Rutgers, Travis Vokolek said, won out based on careful deliberation.

“I got words of wisdom from everybody, and they just said, ‘Do what’s best for you and do what makes you happy. It’s not about what everybody else wants, it’s about what you want,’” Vokolek said.



Willard lineman chooses SEMO





Offensive tackle Martin Eidson is headed to Cape Girardeau to play for the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Eidson listed at 6-foot-4, 295 pounds on Willard’s roster. He was impressed with the Redhawks when he visited the campus in early October and watched them beat Eastern Illinois, then the No. 13-ranked FCS team in the country.

Eidson also liked the Redhawks’ pledge to build their program.

“It was really the coaching staff and them preaching the brick-by-brick process,” Eidson said.

The night before he signed his national letter of intent, Eidson wrestled for Willard in a 53-21 win over Bolivar. The heavyweight has been competing for two seasons at 285 pounds and won his Tuesday night match with a pin in just 13 seconds.

“(Wrestling) has helped my foot speed tremendously and it’s helped my stamina, endurance and mental toughness as well,” Eidson said.

Eidson is interested in studying business and political science at Southeast Missouri. The self-proclaimed “big fan of capitalism” is interested in American government and in considering a political career.



High school seniors signing with college athletic programs Feb. 1, 2017





Note: The official NCAA Division I signing period for all sports other than football and basketball opens April 12, 2017

Kickapoo



Travis Vokolek, football, Rutgers

Grant Martin, football, Missouri State

Jarod Ozee, cross country, Missouri Southern

Alex Bossing, cross country, William Woods

Tyler Bossing, cross country, William Woods

Tim Cobb, cross country, Truman State

Zach Peters, soccer, Drury

Krystal Caylor, swimming, University of Indianapolis

Annalee Arbeitman, soccer, William Jewell

Sarah Holman, soccer, Evangel

Alyson Reinold, soccer, Evangel

Skylr Houzenga, soccer, Southwest Baptist

Jessica Weedin, soccer, Southwest Baptist

Ian Hanson, soccer, Missouri S&T

Cole Johnson, soccer Maryville

Springfield Catholic

Emma Skornia, soccer, Missouri State

Parkview



Anthony Riley Jr., football, Evangel (transfer from Quincy University)

Glendale



Luke Miller, cross country and track and field, Colorado Western State University

Connor Burnett, baseball, State Fair Community College

Dylan Stowell, baseball, Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Chase Gafner, golf, Oklahoma Wesleyan University

Sawyer Murrell, baseball, Finlandia University

Ian Marshall, football, Missouri Southern State

Spencer Wester, football, Lindenwood

Hillcrest



Bryce Wagner, football, Missouri Southern State

Republic



Kami Holt, softball, Evangel

Jack Hayes, football, Missouri S&T

Nixa



Joey Dopp, baseball, Drury

Corey Lummis, baseball, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M

Paige Wells, basketball, Central Methodist

Layne Jennings, football, Missouri S&T

Ben Lambton, football, Missouri Southern State

Olivia Ramsey, golf, Drury

Alex Johnson, soccer, Maryville University

Maycie Palmer, soccer, Drury

Parker Crawford, soccer, Drury

Gracie Gimlin, soccer, Missouri Southern State

Jonathan Dasal, track and field and soccer, Evangel

Meleah Ridenour, track and field, Southwest Baptist University

Josiah Wilson, track and field, Missouri S&T

Kevin King, soccer, Drury

Nicos Oropeza, football, Southwest Baptist University

Mason Stipp, football, Missouri Southern State

Willard



Martin Eidson, football, Southeast Missouri State

Redhawks fans, join us in welcoming Martin Eidson to the #RedhawksFamily! #BrickByBrick 🔴⚫️🔴 https://t.co/YFgMWCtimL —

SE Missouri Football (@SEMOfootball) February 01, 2017

Chance Hepola, football, Evangel

Sydney Mavengere, football, Evangel

Austin Hymer, football, Central Methodist University

Fair Grove



Daniel Terry, football, William Penn

Dalton Cloyd, football, Evangel

Austin Fodge, football, Benedictine

Branson



Luke Masters, football, William Penn

Chad Utzman, football, Missouri S&T

Jordan Silvers, football, Arkansas (preferred walk-on)

Lebanon



Mariah Mitchell, soccer, Evangel

Hayden Weddle, football, Evangel University

Mt. Vernon



Garrett Hadlock, football, Southwest Baptist University

Jarrett Massie, football, Southwest Baptist University

Great Day To Be A MTNEER. Congrats to Garrett Hadlock and Jarrett Massie on signing with SBU Football. https://t.co/cGC1DUGi89 —

Mt. Vernon AD (@MVHS_AD) February 01, 2017

Aurora



Payton Evans, football, Southwest Baptist University

Monett



Michael Branch, football, Southwest Baptist University

Aiden Brown, football, Missouri Southern State

Alex Turner, football, Pittsburg (Kansas) State

Cameron Cody, football, Southwestern College

Brian Parra-Navarro, football, Mid-America Nazarene

Reeds Spring



Korey Robinette, football, Missouri Southern State

Bolivar



Lane Taylor, football, Mid-America Nazarene

Ash Grove



Parker Soper, football, Evangel

Josh Pipkin, football, Evangel

Lockwood



Ethan Bates, football, Missouri Southern State

Greenfield



Jerrett Esposito, football, Missouri Southern State

Jalen Roby, football, Evangel

Lighthouse Christian



Jordan Frazier, football, Missouri State (transfer from Oklahoma State)

Please join us in welcoming mid-year transfer, Jordan Frazier, to the MO State Football Family #BearUp https://t.co/lQYEhFcHGJ —

MO State Football (@MOStateFootball) February 01, 2017

Hakken Friend, football, Evangel

Webb City



Hunter Vanlue, football, Harding University

Camdenton



Dyllan Decker, football, Evangel

Buffalo



Austin Starkey, football, Missouri Southern State

Hollister



Patrick Schultz, football, Benedictine College

Mountain Grove



Trystan Short, football, Quincy University

Who did we miss? Please send additional college signing and commitment notifications to News-Leader high school sports reporter Rance Burger at rburger@news-leader.com or on Twitter @RanceBurgerNL.