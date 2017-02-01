Menu
Football

College football signing period opens Feb. 1

Wednesday marks the first day senior high school football players may sign with NCAA Division I programs.

Nixa's Chase Allen signs a national letter of intent to play football at Iowa State University at the Nixa High School gym in Nixa. on Feb. 3, 2016.

“National Signing Day” marks the start of the two-month period for football players to sign a national letter of intent (NLI), binding their commitment to play for a Division I football team.

Signing Day has transformed into a chance for high schools to showcase their athletes in many sports apart from football. Ceremonies will be held around the Ozarks on Wednesday for non-football athletes committing to NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college programs. While a letter of intent is not required or binding at the sub-Division I levels, Signing Day offers the chance for athletes moving on to college sports to be recognized by their high schools.

The Division I signing period for all sports other than football and basketball opens April 12.

The News-Leader will cover signings and commitments in the Ozarks all day Wednesday at www.news-leader.com. A full recap of the day’s coverage will run in the Thursday edition of the News-Leader.

