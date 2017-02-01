College football signing period opens Feb. 1

Wednesday marks the first day senior high school football players may sign with NCAA Division I programs.

“National Signing Day” marks the start of the two-month period for football players to sign a national letter of intent (NLI), binding their commitment to play for a Division I football team.

Signing Day has transformed into a chance for high schools to showcase their athletes in many sports apart from football. Ceremonies will be held around the Ozarks on Wednesday for non-football athletes committing to NCAA Division II, Division III, NAIA and junior college programs. While a letter of intent is not required or binding at the sub-Division I levels, Signing Day offers the chance for athletes moving on to college sports to be recognized by their high schools.

The Division I signing period for all sports other than football and basketball opens April 12.

The News-Leader will cover signings and commitments in the Ozarks all day Wednesday at www.news-leader.com. A full recap of the day’s coverage will run in the Thursday edition of the News-Leader.