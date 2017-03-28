Alabama signee Collin Sexton wins JamFest dunk contest with amazing array

How’d he do that!? 10’s across the board for Collin Sexton. Heads up Bama, you got a high-flyer on the way#RollTIde #McDAAG pic.twitter.com/7JUG5TDkBO — ESPNU (@ESPNU) March 28, 2017

CHICAGO – Collin Sexton takes pride in being recognized by his peers as the No. 1 trash talker in the country, but after Monday night he’ll have to add another label to his profile: Best Dunker.

Sexton, an Alabama signee from Pebblebrook (Mableton, Ga.), took home the hardware at the POWERADE Jam Fest dunk contest at Illinois Tech.

“It was great,” Sexton said. “The energy in this place was crazy. I felt like everybody wanted to see a show so we gave it to them. Why not?”

He secured a score of 129 after his second perfect score of the night on a 360, one-handed cock-back dunk in the final round to beat out Oregon signee Troy Brown Jr. from Centennial (Las Vegas) and UCLA signee Jaylen Hands from Foothills Christian (El Cajon, Calif.) in the finals.

“I had a few dunks that I didn’t even do,” Sexton said. “I was going to go off the side of the backboard, between the legs, backboard windmill. I got a few points so I didn’t have to.”

.@AlabamaMBB’s Collin Sexton just SHUT IT DOWN. This dunk crowned him the 2017 @POWERADE Jam Fest Slam Dunk Champion. #McDAAG pic.twitter.com/YIKFYY3BOf — ESPNU (@ESPNU) March 28, 2017

Sexton and the rest of the McDonald’s All Americans will be on display Wednesday night at the United Center.

In the first round, Brown got a perfect score of 70 for his 360-dunk off the lob.

Sexton matched Brown’s perfect score when he caught a lob off the backboard from Quade Green and threw down a backward dunk.

Hands managed a perfect score after jumping over former NCAA Player of the Year and ESPN analyst Jay Williams in the final round.

.@UCLAMBB’s Jaylen Hands needed some help on his dunk so he called on @RealJayWilliams It worked. #McDAAG pic.twitter.com/eCFhTufO7D — ESPNU (@ESPNU) March 28, 2017

Maya Dodson, a 6-foot-3 wing from Saint Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.), represented the girls and participated in the dunk contest, but failed to complete a dunk in the allotted time.

