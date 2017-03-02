Collins holds on to upset Oldham County

A fully healthy Collins High School boys basketball team enacted revenge for an earlier defeat to Oldham County and recorded a major upset in the process.

The Titans held off the Colonels, who are the top-ranked team in the Eighth Region and are ranked No. 13 in the state in the Courier-Journal’s Litkenhous ratings, 62-59 in the Eighth Region basketball tournament quarterfinals Wednesday at Henry County High School. Collins, which had been missing three starters during the season due to various injuries, fell on the road to Oldham Co., 71-47 last January.

Titans senior forward Dominique Turner couldn’t be contained by the Colonels defense, finishing with 24 points and taking six trips to the free-throw line.

“We talked before the game about having kids that were gonna step up and make plays in a way that wasn’t going to make our team lose,” Collins coach Chris Gaither said. “I thought Dominique did that and Nick (Fort) made some rebounds, and overall kids made plays and stepped up in a matter that our team wasn’t going to lose.”

The Colonels (26-6) opened up with a 14-6 lead after one quarter, but the Titans (21-12) outscored their opponents 56-45 the rest of the way through, including a 41-point second half. Dayvion McKnight scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter and Charlie Cochran scored all 12 of his points in the second half. Turner had 18 of his 24 points in the second half as well.



Trailing in the fourth quarter, the Colonels began to foul the Titans, hoping to slow the game down and force misses from the free-throw line. But the Titans did just enough, hitting 12 of 19 from the charity stripe. On one occasion, Turner grabbed an offensive rebound on his own missed free throw and was fouled, going to the line for another two shots.

You have to make the incredible plays like that (to win),” Gaither said. “Nobody would ever guess that the shooter would get his own shot on a rebound. You have to make plays like that, and I thought those type of plays happened consistently.”

Senior Ismail Jones led the Colonels with 16 points while Jackson Gibson added 15 points. Big man Zach Larimore was held to just eight points in the defeat that came earlier for the Colonels than most expected.

OLDHAM CO (26-6)

Ryan Heelan 13p; Ismail Jones 16p; Jackson Gibson 15p; Travis Henderson 7p; Zach Larimore 8p.

COLLINS (21-12)

Jacob Feltner 6p; Marcellus Vail 3p; Nick Fort 4p; Dayvion McKnight 11p; Charlie Cochran 12p; Nick Eades 2p; Dominique Turner 24p.