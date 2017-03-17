Collins picks up first Sweet 16 victory in OT

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Chris Gaither said one of the great parts of making the state tournament is the stories he gets to tell, and the Collins High School boys basketball coach will have plenty more after Thursday night.

Gaither’s star senior posted a double-double and took a key charge in the final seconds of regulation, his promising freshman made several key baskets and his school posted its first-ever victory in the Whitaker Bank/KHSAA Sweet 16 by defeating Elliott County 65-57 in overtime at Rupp Arena.

“It’s huge for your program because it creates the stories that are going to live throughout Collins history,” Gaither said. “It’s all about these guys. You get to tell about Dominique Turner, Dayvion (McKnight), Charlie (Cochran), Jacob Feltner, Nick Fort.”

Cochran, a senior, posted 23 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks as Collins (24-12) – in its second Sweet 16 trip since opening in 2010 – advanced to face the Cooper-Meade County winner in Friday’s 6:30 p.m. quarterfinal.

Fort, a junior, tallied 17 points and seven rebounds for the Titans. McKnight, a freshman, added 12 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

The Titans’ victory completed a first-round sweep Thursday for the Louisville area’s Sixth (Fern Creek), Seventh (Ballard) and Eighth (Collins) region champions. The last time that happened was in 2006, when Pleasure Ridge Park, Jeffersontown and Shelby County all won their openers.

Elliott County (26-4) got 21 points from Chase Porter and 19 points and eight rebounds from Korbin Spencer. The Lions lost in the first round of the Sweet 16 for the third straight year, having fallen to Bowling Green in 2015 and 2016.

With no starter taller than 6 feet 1, Elliott County lost the rebounding battle 43-26 as the 6-5 Fort, 6-5 Turner and 6-4 Cochran dominated.

“It’s tough,” coach Greg Adkins said. “Any time you get rebounded by 17 and still have a chance to win … we fought the best we could in that situation.”

Neither team led by more than eight points in a game that featured six ties and six lead changes.

The Lions took their biggest lead, 45-40, on Spencer’s 3-point play with 4:42 left in regulation. But McKnight scored eight points during a 10-4 run that gave Collins a 50-49 lead with 1:09 left.

Gaither said he wasn’t surprised to see the freshman make such important plays down the stretch.

“The kid doesn’t change facial expressions throughout games,” Gaither said. “He doesn’t go up and down through the emotions of the game, and he just stays solid. We trust he’s going to make plays.”

Porter’s steal and layup gave Elliott County a 52-50 lead with 16 seconds left, and Turner sank two free throws to tie it with 9 seconds left.

After the second free throw, Spencer drove the court and was called for a charging foul with 3.7 seconds left. Cochran took the charge.

“When he was coming down the court I was just thinking, ‘Don’t foul,’” Cochran said. “We work on taking charges in practice, so I just took a charge. Hopefully they called it.”

Collins had a shot to win in regulation, but Turner missed at the buzzer. But the Titans dominated the overtime, scoring the first seven points to take a 59-52 lead. Cochran had a 3-point play, McKnight sank two free throws and Turner made a layup for the seven-point edge with 1:40 left.

Gage Evans’ 3-point play pulled the Lions within 59-55 with 1:31 left, but they never got closer.

“Fortunately for us we continued to make plays,” Gaither said. “We had guys step up on the offensive and defensive ends, and we were fortunate to come out with the win.”

Jason Frakes can be reached at (502) 582-4046 and jfrakes@courier-journal.com.

COLLINS 65, ELLIOTT COUNTY 57, OT

COLLINS (24-12) – Jacob Feltner 1p; Nick Fort 17p, 7r; Dayvion McKnight 12p, 8a, 7r; Charles Cochran 23p, 13r, 4b; Dominique Turner 10p, 9r, 4a, 3b; Marcellus Vail 2p.

ELLIOTT COUNTY (26-4) – Korbin Spencer 19p, 8r; Chase Porter 21p; Gage Evans 13p, 7r; Tanner Dickerson 3p; Austin Porter 1p.